Los Angeles firefighters battling Hollywood Hills house fire

Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a Hollywood Hills home on Monday evening.

The fire was reported at around 6:10 p.m. at a four-story home in the 1200 block of N. Hilldale Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews said that the single-family home has three-stories over the garage, and that the flames were located on the roof of the structure.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were assisting with the battle.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

Over the weekend, firefighters battled a different fire at a home in the Hollywood Hills. Wind-driven flames destroyed the property and temporarily threatened other homes in the surrounding area before firefighters were able to get the upper hand.