Home destroyed after fire threatens Hollywood Hills neighborhood, Los Angeles firefighters say

One home was destroyed when a fire broke out and threatened a Hollywood Hills neighborhood early Saturday, according to Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters.

The blaze was reported a little before 9:40 a.m. in the 8500 block of W. Oak Court, according to a news release from LAFD.

"The first arriving fire company encountered a two-story, cantilevered, wood-sided hillside home heavily involved in fire," the release said. "Driven by wind, the flames extended to the surrounding medium-to-heavy brush and began threatening adjacent, exposed residences."

Crews said that since the home was set back from the road and up the hillside, they had to climb a "long, narrow, and steep flight of stairs" to reach the fire. They said it took almost 300 feet of line to reach the front door.

"Due to these significant access challenges and erratic wind conditions, the Incident Commander immediately requested additional resources, elevating the incident to a Greater Alarm," the release said.

It took more than 100 firefighters about an hour and 15 minutes to extinguish the fire, which burned the home and some surrounding vegetation, according to LAFD. Some crews were assigned to establish structural defense on the opposite ridge near Cole Crest Drive, which was downwind from the fire, crews said.

A helicopter was also overhead to monitor "embercast" or wind-blown embers that could start spot fires at a distance, the release said. A water-dropping helicopter was also on hand for the immediate response, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters said one neighboring home sustained minor damage to its exterior stairs and a small patch of vegetation, but the structure was otherwise unscathed.

A drone conducted thermal searches to ensure no hotspots remained after the initial firefight, and crews said firewatch would be conducted throughout the day and overnight.

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the fire.