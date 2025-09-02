Watch CBS News
Brush fire burns near homes in the Hollywood Hills

By
Dean Fioresi
A brush fire is burning dangerously close to homes in the Hollywood Hills. 

The blaze was first reported just before 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of N. Sunset Plaza Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Crews said that the fire began to burn uphill through brush after it spread from a car that was on fire. It's unclear what caused the car to catch fire.

Both water-dropping aircraft and ground crews battled the fire as it burned through the heavy vegetation on the hillside. 

Firefighters said that the forward progress of the fire was stopped at around 7:20 p.m. They were able to prevent the flames from damaging any of the homes nearby.

"Helicopters will continue water drops between homes to cool hotspots, while hand crews begin working towards 100% containment on the very steep terrain," said a news release from LAFD

In all, 80 LAFD firefighters were assigned to the fire. 

No injuries were reported. 

