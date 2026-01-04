Historic Hollywood Center Motel burns down in overnight fire

A historic Hollywood motel burned down overnight Sunday, leaving one man injured, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

The blaze, which broke out at the Hollywood Center Motel in the 6700 block of Sunset Boulevard, was first reported at around 4:30 a.m., firefighters said.

It took more than an hour for 70 firefighters to extinguish the blaze, which left the two-story building with considerable damage. They said that the flames extended to two exposed bungalows on the property as well.

The Hollywood Center Motel on June 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Firefighters said that when they arrived, they found someone on the roof yelling for help. The victim, a 42-year-old man, was able to break a window and get out of the building before he was rescued, firefighters said. He was hospitalized in fair condition for an injury he sustained while breaking the window, but he was not burned, they noted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.

The Hollywood Center Motel, which has been boarded up and vacant in recent years, was previously the backdrop to several notable Hollywood films, including the book-to-film adaptation of James Ellroy's "L.A. Confidential."