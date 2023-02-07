Hollywood Bowl reveals summer 2023 lineup

Gao Shan/Xinhua via Getty Images

The Hollywood Bowl's 2023 summer lineup was revealed on Tuesday and Janet Jackson will be the opening performance on June 10.

Jackson's show will feature rapper Ludacris and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, YOLA.

"As we look to the next hundred years at the Hollywood Bowl, I am honored and excited to share a season which, to me, speaks of a beautiful future ahead," said LA Phil Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel.

The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang, Village People along with an array of other performances are on the summer calendar.

Here is list of the performances:

June 10: Janet Jackson: Together Again

June 17-18: Arsenio Hall will host the two-day Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

June 22: Jill Scott

July 7-9: John Williams returns for his annual "Maestro of the Movies" performances with works from his career, including "Star Wars," "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Jaws."

July 14-15: Kool & The Gang and Village People

July 16: Sparks and They Might Be Giants

July 28-29: A 90th birthday celebration for Quincy Jones

Aug. 27: Morris Day & The Time and Dave Koz

Sept. 16: "Sound of Music" sing-along, hosted by Melissa Peterman

Other acts coming to the Hollywood Bowl include Culture Club, Louis Tomlinson, Air Supply, Michael Bolton, Charlie Wilson, Joe Bonamassa, Gladys Knight, Buddy Guy and Maxwell.

For the full schedule, click here.