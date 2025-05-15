Watch CBS News
Local News

Hit-and-run suspect severely injures woman in downtown LA

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles Police Department asked for help finding the driver who severely injured a woman in a hit-and-run crash.

The collision happened early in the morning on April 6 on Los Angeles Street near Olympic Boulevard, according to detectives. The woman was crossing Los Angeles Street when the driver crashed into her. In the video released by police, the traffic light appears green. 

Nonetheless, the driver sped away after the collision. Police said he went northbound on Los Angeles Street towards Olympic Boulevard.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where doctors treated her severe injuries. 

Officers posted a video of the collision on their YouTube page. Investigators described the suspect's car as a blue hatchback.

The city is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information leading to the suspect's identification and apprehension. 

Detectives urged anyone with information on the case to contact Officer Herrera at (213) 833-3713. Outside of business hours, the department asked people to call 1(877) 527-8477. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or go directly to their website www.lacrimestoppers.org.  

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.