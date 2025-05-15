Hit-and-run suspect severely injures woman in downtown LA

The Los Angeles Police Department asked for help finding the driver who severely injured a woman in a hit-and-run crash.

The collision happened early in the morning on April 6 on Los Angeles Street near Olympic Boulevard, according to detectives. The woman was crossing Los Angeles Street when the driver crashed into her. In the video released by police, the traffic light appears green.

Nonetheless, the driver sped away after the collision. Police said he went northbound on Los Angeles Street towards Olympic Boulevard.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where doctors treated her severe injuries.

Officers posted a video of the collision on their YouTube page. Investigators described the suspect's car as a blue hatchback.

The city is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information leading to the suspect's identification and apprehension.

Detectives urged anyone with information on the case to contact Officer Herrera at (213) 833-3713. Outside of business hours, the department asked people to call 1(877) 527-8477. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or go directly to their website www.lacrimestoppers.org.