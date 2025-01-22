Watch CBS News
Hit-and-run driver sought after crash that killed 80-year-old bicyclist in Long Beach

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police are seeking helping from the public as they continue their search for a hit-and-run driver who killed an 80-year-old man riding a bicycle in Long Beach on Monday. 

The crash happened at around 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of Pleasant Street and Atlantic Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. 

Officers arrived to the scene and determined that the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Atlantic and was merging from the bike lane into the number one lane when he was hit by a white SUV that was heading in the same direction. 

The car sideswiped the victim, identified as Enrique Barajas, and threw him from his bike. 

Paramedics took Barajas to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He died later the next day, police said. 

Anyone who knows more about the crash is urged to contact LBPD detectives at (562) 570-7355.

