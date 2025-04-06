Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Pomona

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Pomona, authorities reported.

Officers responded to the intersection of Philadelphia Street and Palomares Street at approximately 3:11 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian lying in the roadway with severe injuries.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the pedestrian later died from their injuries. The driver responsible for the collision fled the scene.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Pomona Police Department's Traffic Services Bureau at (909) 802-7741 or (909) 620-2048.