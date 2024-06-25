Historic Ventura Pier set to reopen following storm damage repairs

The wooden, historic Ventura Pier is set to reopen to the public on Saturday, June 29 after being closed nearly a year and a half due to 2023 storm damage.

The 1872-built pier underwent extensive repairs since its January 2023 closure to ensure safety and structural integrity.

It was once the longest wooden pier in California, at 1,620 feet, supported by 372 timber piles.

Winter storms and heavy surf in 2023 caused significant damage, including 37 missing or broken timber piles, 24 dislodged piles, and over 100 damaged or missing braces.

In response to the severity of the storm's damage, the city declared a local state of emergency to expedite disaster response and emergency funding from the state. The city council officially ratified the local state of emergency in January 2024.

"This event is a long-awaited celebration and a major milestone in preserving our cherished coastal landmark. We are thrilled to reopen the pier for all to enjoy," stated City Manager Bill Ayub.

"City staff, along with the County of Ventura and local and state agencies, swiftly responded to emergencies, cleared debris, reopened public areas, and implemented coastal mitigation efforts to ensure the Pier's safety."

The $3.384 million repair bill will be 94% reimbursed from FEMA and the state, according to the City of Ventura. The city also received a $40,000 donation from the nonprofit Pier Into the Future, with funding from other city sources.

Designated as Ventura Historic Landmark No. 20., the pier also suffered storm damage in 2016, when it was closed for nearly five months for repairs.