Murder charges filed against leaders of Southern California religious group connected to multiple missing people

Murder charges were filed on Monday against multiple members of the Southern California-based religious group called "His Way Spirit Led Assemblies," which has been connected to multiple missing people in recent months.

A news release from the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office reported that the years-long investigation culminated in arrests last week, when authorities took several people connected to the "religious high-control group" into custody in Hemet and Colton, located in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, respectively.

"The arrests are tied to two open and ongoing investigations, one for the alleged murder of Emilio Ghanem, 40, who went missing in 2023," the release said. "The second, for the alleged 2010 murder of 4-year-old Timothy Thomas."

Authorities arrested one of the group's leaders, Shelly Bailey "Kat" Martin, 62, and member Rudy Moreno, 43, who were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in Ghanem's murder as well as additional weapon charges, the release said.

Booking photos for Rudy Moreno and Darryl Muzic Martin. Photos were not immediately available for Shelley Bailey "Kat" Martin or Andre Thomas. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

"Kat" Martin was also arrested for her alleged involvement in Thomas' death, along with fellow leader Darryl Muzic Martin, 58, and former group member Andre Thomas, prosecutors said. Four additional arrests were made related to firearms that were found on the property, the DA's release said, but they did not provide further details.

Rudy Moreno was first arrested in August after Redlands police served a search warrant at a property in Hemet. Charges at that time included being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

A week later, Darryl Muzic Martin and "Kat" Martin were both arrested as the investigation into Ghanem's disappearance continued. Their arrests were made after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Laguna Hills.

Investigators said that Ghanem left the religious group to move to Nashville, Tennessee, where he started his own pest control company after working for Fullshield, Inc., a company now known as Maxguard, which is owned by the leaders of His Way Spirit Led Assemblies, according to Redlands police. They believe that Ghanem returned to Southern California to garner new business for his own company.

Emilio Ghanem (letft) and the white Nissan Frontier he was last seen driving in 2023 (right). Redlands Police Department

He was last seen at a Starbucks in the 600 block of Redlands Boulevard on March 25, 2023, police said. He was driving a since-recovered Nissan Frontier that was rented.

During Monday's news conference, investigators said that they found a burned-out car in the Mojave Desert that they believe is connected to Ghanem's death.

On Monday, the DA's office charged "Kat" Martin and Rudy Moreno wth Ghanem's murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

"I also wish to extend our sincere condolences to Mr. Ghanem's family and friends," said a statement from Redlands Police Chief Rachel Tolber, in par. "They have faced an incredibly difficult situation and the progression from hope to heartbreak over the past two years as this case has moved from a missing person to a homicide investigation. Our hearts are with them during this difficult time."

California Attorney General Rob Bonta also provided a statement on Ghanem's alleged murder.

"Today, I am thinking of Emilio Ghanem's family and friends, and the pain they have endured since he went missing over two years ago," said Bonta's statement. "We are hopeful that these arrests will bring justice and a measure of healing to this devastating case."

Colton police said Timothy Thomas, 4, died while in the temporary custody of "His Way Spirit Led Assemblies." Colton Police Department

Andre Thomas, Darryl Muzic Martin and "Kat" Martin were also charged with the murder of 4-year-old Timothy Thomas, prosecutors said.

In a news release last week, Colton police said that Timothy Thomas died in January 2010 after he was placed in the temporary custody of Darryl Muzic Martin and "Kat" Martin. At the time, police alleged that Timothy Thomas' death was due to child neglect, though no one was charged. It was eventually ruled as a natural cause from an appendix rupture.

The case was reopened in 2025 after new leads and evidence were uncovered, police said. The new information included Ghanem's disappearance and his connection to His Way Spirit Led Assemblies.

The San Bernardino County DA's Office alleges that the Martins could have brought Thomas to a doctor or local emergency room instead of allowing him to die a "very painful death."

"The Colton Police Department has never forgotten Timo," said Colton Police Chief Anthony Vega, in a statement. "I am grateful for the tenacity of our detectives who investigated this case in 2010, and for everyone who worked tirelessly to gather new information so the individuals who should have protected and cared for young Timo, will finally be held responsible."

Prosecutors have not yet provided details on the circumstances surrounding either Ghanem's or Thomas' deaths, but said that they were both connected to the "secretive" group.

"The secretive nature of it was, was that, 'Don't tell anybody there's a 4-year-old who's fighting for his life on the floor of a house in Colton.' That's very secretive," said San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson during Monday's conference. "The other side of it is ... when you're talking with Mr. Ghanem, the secret there is ... nobody was talking about, 'Why don't we see a guy who was part of our religious group for a number of years. We had a meeting with him, and then he never is seen or heard from again.' And nobody is interested in where he may be. ... That sounds pretty secretive to me."

Ruben Moreno. Claremont Police Department

The religious group has also been tied to the disappearance of Rudy Moreno's 41-year-old brother, Ruben Moreno. He was reported missing by his family in August 2019, but has not been seen since 2017 when he was at a home he shared with other members of the group, according to the Claremont Police Department, which is handling the investigation.

No charges or arrests have been made in connection with Ruben Moreno's disappearance.

The joint operation that led to the arrests in the Inland Empire included personnel from the California Department of Justice, the Colton and Redlands police departments, the San Bernardino County DA and the Riverside Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who knows more about either incident or believes they are also a victim is asked to contact Redlands police at missingperson_emilio@redlandspolice.org or (909) 798-7614 or Colton police at detective@coltonca.gov or (909) 370-5019. Claremont police also ask that anyone who knows more about Ruben Moreno's appearance to contact them at (909) 399-5411.