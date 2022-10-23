Hiker rushed to trauma center after fall in West Hills area
A hiker was rushed to a trauma center after getting injured in a fall in the West Hills, authorities said.
First responders said the hiker was injured just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday Bell Canyon Park.
Authorities say the hiker got hurt in a ground level fall near El Escorpion Trail. It was there that an LAFD helicopter responded to transport the victim to a hospital.
The hiker's current condition was not known.
No further details were immediately available.
