Hiker rushed to trauma center after fall in West Hills area

A hiker was rushed to a trauma center after getting injured in a fall in the West Hills, authorities said.

First responders said the hiker was injured just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday Bell Canyon Park.

Authorities say the hiker got hurt in a ground level fall near El Escorpion Trail. It was there that an LAFD helicopter responded to transport the victim to a hospital.

The hiker's current condition was not known.

No further details were immediately available.