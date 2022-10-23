Watch CBS News
Local News

Hiker rushed to trauma center after fall in West Hills area

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Alex Biston's weather forecast (Oct. 23)
Alex Biston's weather forecast (Oct. 23) 02:57

A hiker was rushed to a trauma center after getting injured in a fall in the West Hills, authorities said. 

First responders said the hiker was injured just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday Bell Canyon Park. 

Authorities say the hiker got hurt in a ground level fall near El Escorpion Trail. It was there that an LAFD helicopter responded to transport the victim to a hospital. 

The hiker's current condition was not known. 

No further details were immediately available. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 1:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.