Hiker rescued after slipping down cliffside of Pacific Crest Trail in Riverside County

A hiker who was trekking the Pacific Crest Trail was saved after slipping down a cliffside in Riverside County. 

The exact date of the rescue was not noted, but Riverside County Sheriff's Office officials shared a post on Instagram recounting the treacherous event. 

"Rescue 9 was called to the Whitewater area of the trail, just south of San Bernardino County for this stuck hiker," the post said. "She was able to send an emergency text to 911 via her Garmin-type emergency communications device."

They called the rescue "intense" due to the precarious spot that the hiker got stuck, especially after she was exhausted from holding the same position for more than an hour with a heavy pack and unsure footing.

"The rescue specialist determined the safest option was to bear hug her and climb to the top," the post said. "He could not risk asking her to lift her arms, that she was clearly death gripping the cliff with."

Deputies did not note the woman's condition following the incident, but she appeared to be in good spirits one she and her rescuer reached the top of the hillside.

