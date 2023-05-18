High tides floods streets and parking lots in Seal Beach

High tides in Orange County flooded streets and parking lots along the coast in Seal Beach.

The flooding affected areas near the Seal Beach Pier with one car getting drenched in the sitting water. It spread to the nearby streets outside of coastal residents' home

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard for most of Southern California's coastline including Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura county beaches as well as the coastal areas in Malibu, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands.

Meteorologists have warned people to be careful in the water since the weather has made swimming conditions hazardous. Officials also warned against climbing atop coastal rocks as jetties can be deadly in these conditions.

The alert lasts until Thursday. The high tides are expected to hit between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. each night.

During this time, waves can reach up to 7 or 8 feet high, increase the risk of drowning and could possibly capsize small boats near the shore. The NWS also said rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.