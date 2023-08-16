High-speed, cross-county pursuit ends near San Bernardino

High-speed pursuit takes officers from the San Fernando Valley to San Bernardino

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a car allegedly involved in a burglary.

The driver took the pursuit from the San Fernando Valley to Pasadena using the eastbound I-210 Freeway.

Officers believe there are three people in the vehicle connected to a residential burglary. It is unclear if the occupants are armed.

The driver recklessly evaded police, cutting through traffic while hitting speeds over 100 mph.

LAPD had both patrol cars and unmarked vehicles pursuing the suspect at one point as California Highway Patrol units attempted to catch up to the chase to take over.

The driver slowed down significantly after hitting the traffic-snarled portion of the I-210 Freeway.

Officers tried to use spike strips after reaching Ontario.

The pursuit continued into San Bernardino County, reaching Muscoy surface streets before officers successfully applied a PIT maneuver.

With their car disabled, all occupants surrendered to the police.