High fire danger spurs temporary closure of hiking trails in Burbank

High fire danger spurs temporary closure of hiking trails in Burbank
Authorities in Burbank were alerting the public as to several temporary closures of hiking trails. 

Due to high fire danger and hazardous conditions, the hiking trails of Stone Canyon and Wildwood Canyon were expected to remain closed.

The closures were expected to remain in effect from 10 a.m. to sunset on Sunday and Monday. 

As of now, the trails are expected to reopen Tuesday. 

September 4, 2022

