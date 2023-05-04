Runaway stroller stopped by Hesperia man moments before rolling into traffic

Former homeless man rushes to stop stroller from rolling into Hesperia traffic

It was a terrifying sight for a Hesperia woman as she struggled to get back onto her feet to stop the stroller carrying her baby nephew from rolling into speeding traffic.

Luckily, Ron Nessman was sitting on a bench outside of a nearby carwash when he saw the woman fall down as she tried to catch the stroller carrying away her great-nephew.

"She sees the child going into the street and that's all she sees," said Nessman. "She can't do nothing."

Nessman rushed off his bench and intercepted the stroller, saving the baby boy before the gusty high desert winds pushed him into the path of a speeding car.

"I seen her and I felt so bad for the lady," said Nessman. "I got nephews and nieces and I couldn't imagine something like that."

Nessman, a former truck driver trying to piece his life back together, only recently moved to Hesperia to reconnect with his family, after a sudden and tragic heartbreak sent him spiraling to homelessness.

"My girlfriend passed away in 2018," he said. "It was sudden and I didn't want to do anything."

Hessman had just finished a job interview when he jumped into action, becoming the little boy's hero.

"I wouldn't be able to live with myself I did nothing," said Nessman. "I'm just glad I realized it and was on it."

After this ordeal, Nessman and his family hope this will be a teachable moment for people: always double-check that you locked the wheels on your strollers.