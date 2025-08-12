Hesperia police arrest suspect in 5 armed robberies

The Hesperia Police Department arrested an armed robbery suspect connected to five cases in San Bernardino County.

Investigators said 28-year-old Davell Mena has allegedly robbed five businesses throughout San Bernardino County since January. The latest incident happened last Thursday, Aug. 7, when he allegedly robbed a liquor store after asking the clerk for condoms, according to Hesperia police.

Detectives said Mena allegedly used a handgun that matched the weapon used in four separate armed robberies that happened in multiple San Bernardino County cities on Jan. 28 and April 3.

After identifying Mena as their suspect, detectives served a warrant at his home and found the stolen money, condoms and handgun from the robberies.

Investigators released his photo and a picture of his SUV.

Devell Mena, 28, allegedly robbed five stores at gunpoint since January. Hesperia Police Department

Detectives described his SUV as a white or gray 2006 Buick Rendezvous. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department jail records showed that investigators arrested Mena on Aug. 7 at 11 p.m. He is ineligible for bail. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The Hesperia Police Department asked any potential victims or anyone with information about the robberies to contact Deputy D. Morales at (760) 947-1500 or the Sheriff's Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be sent to the We-Tip hotline at 1(800) 782-7463 or at their website wetip.com.