Hermosa Beach man fatally wounded with knife identified

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

A man fatally wounded with a knife in Hermosa Beach Monday night was identified by police Thursday. 

It happened around 6 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a call of a woman screaming near the 400 block of 2nd Street in Hermosa Beach. Officers said they arrived and found a man with several injuries from what appeared to be stab wounds. 

Jared Minjares, 24, of Hermosa Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Hermosa Beach Police Department. 

HBPD detectives determined the fatal injuries were self-inflicted and considered an accidental death. The investigation is ongoing pending the Los Angeles County Coroner''s Office's cause of death. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Blumenfeld (310) 318-0360.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 8:16 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

