Hermosa Beach police investigate man fatally stabbed in apartment

Authorities are investigating circumstances of the fatal stabbing of a man in a Hermosa Beach apartment Monday evening.

Hermosa Beach police detectives say there are no outstanding suspects, and the death is not being investigated as a homicide.

Monday, around 6 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call and a woman heard screaming near the 400 block of Second Street.

Officers found a man with several injuries from what appeared to be stab wounds in a residence at the Gallery of Playa Pacifica apartment complex and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

There were several people in the apartment at the time of the stabbing and another man was taken to a hospital for an unrelated medical emergency.