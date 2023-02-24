Southern California roads, highways affected by powerful winter storm

The latest winter storm is affecting roads across the Southland. We've compiled a list of the latest road conditions you should look out for.

Los Angeles County:

The Interstate 5 Freeway is closed in both directions through the Grapevine Friday morning due to snowfall.

Northbound lanes of the Grapevine are closed at Parker Road in Castaic. Traffic is already backed up for miles south. Southbound lanes are closed in Lebec.

There was no estimate on when the roadways would reopen. Closures began about 1:30 a.m. Friday. California Highway Patrol officers had been escorting vehicles prior to all lanes closing.

More details: Grapevine shuts down from Castaic to Lebec due to snowfall

California Highway Patrol officers are escorting vehicles in both directions of the 14 Freeway between Ward Road in Acton to Avenue S in Palmdale.

Check your local driving conditions with KCAL News NEXT Traffic.

Angeles Crest Highway (Hwy 2) North is closed between CA-39/N San Gabriel Canyon Rd and Big Pines Highway.

Orange County:

No significant closures as of Friday morning, Feb. 24.

Inland Empire:

Two left lanes of I-15 South closed at Joshua Street until Sunday, Feb. 26, near Hesperia.

Ventura County:

CA-33 South between Lockwood Valley Rd and N La Luna Ave.

For alternate routes click here to view our NEXT Traffic updates.

For more on the arctic blast that is affecting Southern California click here.

We've also compiled the weather advisories for Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange Counties as well as the entire Inland Empire.