Henderson Fire burns 300 acres near Riverside, San Diego county border

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
A 300-acre wildfire burning near the Riverside and San Diego county border prompted evacuation warnings on Friday evening, which have since been lifted. 

The blaze was first reported at around 5:30 p.m. off of Henderson Road, just north of SR-76 and I-15 near the Pala Casino Spa Resort, according to Cal Fire. 

Firefighters and water-dropped aircraft rushed to the scene, where they began to combat the quickly growing fire that was being fueled by moderate wind blowing in the area. It grew to engulf more than 200 acres by 10 p.m. 

As of Saturday morning, the blaze is 15% contained an estimated to have burned 300 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The fire prompted a large swath of evacuation orders and warnings in the surrounding area, including in the southernmost part of Riverside County near Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula. All orders have since been downgraded to warnings as crews continue to gain the upper hand. 

Late Friday, with winds blowing smoke north, much of southern Temecula was coated in heavy smoke and ash, which led the South Coast Air Quality Management District to issue a smoke advisory for the cities of Temecula, Murrieta and Aguanga due to the fine particulate matter in the air from the fire. 

 It is expected to remain in effect until 8 a.m. Sunday morning. 

It's unclear what caused the fire. 

There have been no reports of injury or structures impacted thus far. 

