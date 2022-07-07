Help needed finding 11-year-old girl from Panorama City

Authorities are looking for help in locating Nataly Arrellano, who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday in Panorama City.

Arrellano, who is 11-years-old, left her house on Tuesday evening and her family has not heard from her since.

She was last seen near the 14400 block of Nordhoff Street.

Arrellano is 4-foot-6-inches and weighs around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray top and black leggings.

If you have seen Arrellano please call her mother Kenya Arrellano at (818)826-1200 or LAPD Mission area juvenile detectives at (818) 838-9810 or (818) 838-9800.