Helicopter lands on baseball field at Fairfax's Pan Pacific Park

Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A helicopter landed at Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax District Tuesday night.

It's unclear what caused the helicopter to make the controlled landing. Flight tracking data showed the aircraft circling the area before touching down on a baseball field. The Los Angeles Police Department said the helicopter landed at about 8:35 p.m. 

The helicopter landed on a baseball field. KCAL News

No one was injured, and the helicopter did not appear to have suffered any major damage. 

People continued to play soccer on an adjacent field after the helicopter made the landing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

