Heat warning issued for desert areas in Southern California

By Amy Maetzold

Warm temperatures are moving into the desert communities of Southern California on Wednesday and are expected to last through Thursday night.

Excessive heat warnings will be in place between 10 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday for portions of the Antelope Valley and the foothills where afternoon highs could reach 108 degrees.

A heat warning will be in effect for the high desert where temperatures could reach between 98° to 108° 

There is a 95% chance of hitting 100 degrees on Wednesday and a 90% chance or higher on Thursday in the Antelope Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory was issued for the Inland Empire where temperatures are expected to reach 99 degrees.

Residents in the area are urged to drink plenty of liquids, stay indoors as much as possible and avoid leaving children or pets in vehicles.

"Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke," officals said.

Cooler conditions are expected to return by Friday into Saturday. 

First published on June 5, 2024 / 7:33 AM PDT

