Heat advisory in effect for much of Southern California on Labor Day as triple-digit weather expected

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region.
Much of Southern California is in for a hot Labor Day as triple-digit weather is expected to affect the region on Monday.

A National Weather Service heat advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the vast majority of Southern California as forecasters predict daytime conditions will be between 96 to 107 degrees.

A KCAL News Weather Alert is also in effect through Tuesday for the valleys, Inland Empire, inland communities of Los Angeles and Orange counties and the deserts.

The hot weather will increase the fire danger, especially in areas with dry vegetation. There is also an increased risk for heat illness in vulnerable populations, including young children, the elderly and those without air conditioning.

Weather officials are warning residents to limit strenuous outdoor activities during peak hours, to drink plenty of liquids, to wear light-colored clothing and to remain in air-conditioned rooms.

The NWS said monsoonal moisture will arrive in the region Monday night and Tuesday, increasing the probability of showers and thunderstorms through the remainder of the week. 

