Heal the Bay shares cleanest and most polluted beaches in SoCal, Santa Monica Pier among the worst

Heal the Bay released its annual report on the best and worst California beaches for ocean water quality, with one Los Angeles County beach at the very top and another at the bottom, making the Beach Bummer list, again.

The environmental nonprofit uses a Beach Report Card and a River Report Card to translate bacterial monitoring data into A-F grades, making it easier for the public to understand recreational safety.

This year's report card looks at data from April 2025 through March 2026. Water quality declined during the wet weather and winter conditions, likely due to higher rainfall in Southern California compared to the previous year, which was unusually dry, according to Heal the Bay staff.

In LA County, ocean water at the Santa Monica Pier got an F, making the Beach Bummers list, continuing to rank among the state's most polluted beaches during dry weather conditions.

Heal the Bay said it is actively investigating bacteria pollution sources near the pier through the Santa Monica Pier Task Force in partnership with the City of Santa Monica.

Naomi Maurice, a water quality data analyst at Heal the Bay, said a comprehensive report bringing together all the findings and recommended remediation actions for Santa Monica is coming out this fall.

"We know what needs to be done. We need to capture and clean stormwater before it reaches our waterways, we need to upgrade aging sewer infrastructure, and we need to invest in local strategies at chronic hotspots when needed, like what we are doing here with the Santa Monica Pier task force," Maurice said.



Six of the ten Beach Bummer sites were in San Mateo County, in Northern California, while the very worst was Playa Blanca in Tijuana.

The beaches in heavily urbanized areas suffered lower grades because "When it rains in cities like Los Angeles, trash, pet waste and oil from cars flows directly from our streets and into our rivers and ocean," said Heal the Bay CEO Tracy Quinn

At the other extreme, one Los Angeles County beach made the honor roll, Bluff Cove in Palos Verdes Estates, while others receiving excellent marks were primarily in Orange and San Diego counties.

To earn Honor Roll status for the Beach Report Card, a beach must receive A+ grades in three categories: Summer Dry, Winter Dry, and Wet Weather conditions while being monitored year-round.

This year, only 21 beaches earned a spot on the Honor Roll, down significantly from 62 beaches last year. Other top five beaches included: Capistrano County Beach, South Capistrano Bay; Dana Point Harbor, guest dock; Huntington City Beach at Beach Blvd.; and Huntington Harbour, Coral Cay Beach.

Heal the Bay keeps weekly water quality grades available on its app and website, for recreators to make real-time decisions about where it is safe to enjoy the water.