Headliners announced for 2024 Stagecoach Country Music Festival

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen will be the headliners for the 2024 Stagecoach Country Music Festival, organizers announced on Thursday.

The annual three-day festival will be held from April 26 to April 28 of 2024 at the Empire Polo Club, 81800 51st Avenue.

Eric Church is set to headline the first night of the festival Friday, April 26, 2024, organizers said. Other acts scheduled to perform on Friday include Jelly Roll, Elle King, Dwight Yoakam, Carin Leon and Paul Cauthen.

Miranda Lambert will headline the following day, April 27, 2024, according to organizers. Other performers set to take the stage before her include Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Leon Bridges, Ernest and Charley Crockett.

Morgan Wallen will close out the headlining performances Sunday night, April 28, 2024, organizers said. Other performers on the last day of the festival include Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, The Beach Boys, Megan Moroney and Clint Black.

Additionally, festival-goers will have the opportunity to meet for late-night performances in the Palomino stage, which will feature Nickelback, Diplo, and Wiz Khalifa, according to festival organizers. The venue will also feature a Ferris wheel, the Compton Cowboys, Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse and a Honkytonk Dance Hall.

Passes for the festival will go on sale Sept. 15 starting at $429. More information about pass options can be found here.