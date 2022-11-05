Watch CBS News
Hazmat team called to USC for reported liquid nitrogen leak

A hazardous materials team was called to the University of Southern California campus Friday evening after a possible hazardous material spill. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department officials, there was a report of a liquid nitrogen leak on the second floor of a building located on S. McClintock at around 7:10 p.m. 

It was unknown what caused the leak. 

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on November 4, 2022 / 8:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

