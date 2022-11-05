Hazmat team called to USC for reported liquid nitrogen leak
A hazardous materials team was called to the University of Southern California campus Friday evening after a possible hazardous material spill.
According to Los Angeles Fire Department officials, there was a report of a liquid nitrogen leak on the second floor of a building located on S. McClintock at around 7:10 p.m.
It was unknown what caused the leak.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
