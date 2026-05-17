Hawthorne multi-car crash leaves 1 dead, 2 in "extremely critical condition," police say

One person was killed and two others were critically injured in a four-car crash in Hawthorne on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened just before 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Inglewood Avenue, according to the Hawthorne Police Department.

"Officers responded to the scene and located four involved vehicles with significant damage and multiple injured parties," police said. "Due to the severity of the collision, two occupants had to be extricated from one of the vehicles by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel."

Four people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, where one person died shortly after arrival. They have not yet been publicly identified.

Police said that two of the other people were in "extremely critical condition."

As they work to investigate what caused the collision, Hawthorne police asked anyone who witnessed the incident or who may know more to contact their Traffic Bureau at 310-349-2701.