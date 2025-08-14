Watch CBS News
Hawk Fire threatens buildings in northern Los Angeles County

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Los Angeles County firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire that is threatening buildings in Acton. 

The Hawk Fire started at about 3 p.m. and quickly grew to 277 acres, according to Cal Fire. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department, which is leading the firefighting effort, described the blaze as a second-alarm fire. The Los Angeles Fire Department and Angeles National Forest sent resources to help extinguish the flames.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders and warnings, as well as shelter-in-place orders for residents in the vicinity of the fire. 

