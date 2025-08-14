Hawk Fire threatens buildings in northern Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire that is threatening buildings in Acton.

The Hawk Fire started at about 3 p.m. and quickly grew to 277 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department, which is leading the firefighting effort, described the blaze as a second-alarm fire. The Los Angeles Fire Department and Angeles National Forest sent resources to help extinguish the flames.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders and warnings, as well as shelter-in-place orders for residents in the vicinity of the fire.