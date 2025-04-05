"Hands Off!" protests against Trump administration take place across Southern California

Thousands expected to join "Hands Off!" protests across Southern California against Trump administra

Protests against the actions of President Trump's administration took place across Southern California on Saturday, including in downtown Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties.

They were among the thousands that gathered to participate "Hands Off!" demonstrations across the U.S., a national movement expressing dissent over issues such as government downsizing, the economy and tariffs, human rights and more.

Protesters hold a large balloon with an image of US President Donald Trump during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in downtown Los Angeles on April 5, 2025. ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

Many of the demonstrators held signs that bore messages against Trump and Elon Musk, who is the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, which has played a key role in downsizing the government.

The rally in downtown, started at 4 p.m. at Pershing Square and continued early into the evening. Other local rallies include:

Torrance City Hall in Torrance, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.;

Wardlow A-Line Metro Station in Long Beach, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.;

24290 Valencia Boulevard in Santa Clarita, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

Sasscer Park in Santa Ana, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and

Market Street & University Avenue in Riverside, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Across the nation, over 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LGBTQ+ advocates, veterans, and election activists, are planning to participate in protests in all 50 states, the Associated Press reports.

In total, there are at least 100 protests and rallies organized across the region, with over 250,000 people expected to attend nationwide, according to organizers.

Since the new administration took office, activists have organized several nationwide demonstrations protesting President Trump and Elon Musk.