Los Angeles

Halloween, Oct. 31 happenings in LA

Looking for something to do this Halloween? Here's a list of Oct. 31 evening events:

Artesia 

  • Halloween Spooktacular, Trunk-Or-Treat & Costume Contest: music, candy, costume contests, food trucks, laser tag, and decorated trunk-or-treat vehicles. Artesia Park, 6-9 p.m.

Duarte

Rancho Palos Verdes

Redondo Beach 

  • Halloween Trick-Or-Treat: Family-friendly stroll through the Riviera Village with shops participating. Catalina Ave. 3-6 p.m.

Santa Monica

West Hollywood 

  • WeHo Halloween Carnaval: One mile along Santa Monica Boulevard between N. Doheny Drive and N. La Cienega Boulevard,  6-11 p.m.
First published on October 31, 2023 / 2:31 PM PDT

