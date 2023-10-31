Halloween, Oct. 31 happenings in LA
Looking for something to do this Halloween? Here's a list of Oct. 31 evening events:
Artesia
- Halloween Spooktacular, Trunk-Or-Treat & Costume Contest: music, candy, costume contests, food trucks, laser tag, and decorated trunk-or-treat vehicles. Artesia Park, 6-9 p.m.
Duarte
- 'Halloween Howl' Trick-Or-Treat & Fun Zone: Royal Oaks Park, 5- 8 p.m.
Rancho Palos Verdes
- Harvest Festival: Family-friendly event.Peninsula Community Church, 6- 8 p.m.
Redondo Beach
- Halloween Trick-Or-Treat: Family-friendly stroll through the Riviera Village with shops participating. Catalina Ave. 3-6 p.m.
Santa Monica
- Trick or Treat Third Street Promenade: Family-friendly stroll along the Promenade, 3-6 p.m.
West Hollywood
- WeHo Halloween Carnaval: One mile along Santa Monica Boulevard between N. Doheny Drive and N. La Cienega Boulevard, 6-11 p.m.
