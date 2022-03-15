Gwen Stefani to kick off 2022 season at Hollywood Bowl

Gwen Stefani will kick off the Hollywood Bowl's 2022 season on June 3 the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced Tuesday.

The opening night event will also feature performances from ballet dancer Roberto Bolle, award-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis, dancing sisters Let It Happen and members of both the UCLA Bruin and USC Trojan marching bands.

The evening will begin with the world premiere of a new fanfare for orchestra, performed by the LA Phil and end with a fireworks show.

Last summer, the Bowl had a scaled-back schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bowl will also mark its 100th year this summer with a free two-day weekend festival held at both the Hollywood Bowl on June 11 and at The Ford on June 12.

Subscription tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2022 summer season and "Create Your Own" packages are now available online at hollywoodbowl.com. The Bowl's box office opens for single ticket sales on May 3.

