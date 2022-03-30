Watch CBS News

Gunshots ring out during possible Beverly Grove home invasion

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

No one was hurt after shots were fired during a purported home invasion in the upscale Beverly Grove neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at about 1:20 a.m. at an apartment in the 8000 block of Burton Way.

Los Angeles police confirm that shots were fired, but no one was struck. It's unclear if the suspects or residents opened fire. 

The suspects escaped and remain at large. The circumstances of the situation were still unclear.

At this time investigators do not believe the break-in was related to an armed home invasion which occurred in West L.A. just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured in that incident either. 

First published on March 30, 2022 / 4:42 AM

