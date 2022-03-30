Watch CBS News

Armed men break into West LA home

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Armed men break into West LA home 00:22

Authorities are searching for a group of armed men who broke into a home in the Sawtelle neighborhood of West Los Angeles Tuesday night and robbed it.

The home invasion occurred at about 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Butler Avenue.

The suspects, brandishing at least one handgun, broke into the home while two people were inside, Los Angeles police said.

The suspects stole property and fled. Police believe several watches were among the items taken.

The victims were not hurt. No further details were immediately confirmed. 

Police are also investigating a purported apartment invasion which occurred in Beverly Grove in which shots were fired. At this time, investigators do not believe the two incidents are connected.  

First published on March 30, 2022 / 5:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.