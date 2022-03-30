Armed men break into West LA home

Authorities are searching for a group of armed men who broke into a home in the Sawtelle neighborhood of West Los Angeles Tuesday night and robbed it.

The home invasion occurred at about 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of Butler Avenue.

The suspects, brandishing at least one handgun, broke into the home while two people were inside, Los Angeles police said.

The suspects stole property and fled. Police believe several watches were among the items taken.

The victims were not hurt. No further details were immediately confirmed.

Police are also investigating a purported apartment invasion which occurred in Beverly Grove in which shots were fired. At this time, investigators do not believe the two incidents are connected.