Police activity in Griffith Park causes freeway ramp closures

Access to Griffith Park in Los Angeles was limited Tuesday morning as authorities investigated reports of a man with a gun, according to police.

The report came in at about 4:38 a.m., according to the L.A. Police Department. Officers investigated the suspect in the 4700 block of Western Heritage Way, which is around the parking area for the Autry Museum of the American West, across from the Los Angeles Zoo.

As of 7:45 a.m., there were no arrests made, and no suspect description was available. The LAPD was not calling it a barricade situation as of 7:45 a.m.

Officers with the LAPD were investigating a man with a gun report in Griffith Park on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

No additional details were made available by police.

Images captured by SkyCAL showed at least five marked police vehicles surrounding a black SUV in a parking lot on Tuesday morning. Several officers were standing outside their vehicles.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the Zoo Drive off-ramps were closed on the westbound lanes of the 134 Freeway and the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway for an unknown duration of time.