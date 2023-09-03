Grisly multi-car crash leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in West L.A.

Two people were killed and one other injured in a grisly two-car crash in the Sawtelle neighborhood of West Los Angeles.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened in the 1500 block of S. Sepulveda Boulevard just before 6 p.m.

Firefighters rescued two of the victims who were "badly trapped in the wreckage — one in each passenger vehicle," a statement from LAFD said.

They were both taken to nearby hospitals in grave condition after they were freed. A third victim was also hospitalized in serious condition, firefighters said.

At around 8 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that two of the victims had died.

LAFD paramedics also assessed two Good Samaritans at the scene, who suffered minor injuries when they attempted to free the trapped victims prior to firefighters' arrival. They declined treatment.

All lanes of Sepulveda Boulevard were expected to remain closed for several hours as the investigation continued.

More to come.