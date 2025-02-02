Deceased gray whale with bite marks washes ashore Dockweiler State Beach

Wildlife officials have launched an investigation after a dead gray whale washed ashore on Dockweiler State Beach on Sunday.

According to John Warner, CEO of the Marine Mammal Care Center, the whale was located near Lifeguard Tower 50.

The deceased gray whale that washed ashore Dockweiler Beach on Sunday. KCAL News

It's unclear why the whale washed ashore, but three different organizations had gathered to perform a necropsy on Sunday afternoon. Warner said that the whale had wounds that appeared consistent with a predator taking bites.

They have not been able to determine an exact cause of death.

This is the second such incident in the span of two weeks, after a humpback whale similarly washed ashore further south along the Southern California coastline in Huntington Beach. There was no official cause of death in this instance, but wildlife experts say that it had notable blunt-force trauma.