Edgehilll Fire burns down homes in San Bernardino neighborhood

A grass fire burned several homes in the San Bernardino neighborhood of Shandin Hills Monday afternoon.

The inferno, dubbed the Edgehill Fire, started at about 2:40 p.m. on a hillside near the 3300 block of Beverly Drive, about 1.5 miles from California State University, San Bernardino.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said the fire has burned at least 100 acres and has a "rapid rate of spread." The heat worsened the situation, with temperatures reaching as high as 109 degrees.

Firefighters have requested more resources to extinguish the blaze, including help from the Riverside County Fire Department. Dozens of engines and water-dropping helicopters responded to the fire.

A resident runs away from the Edgehill Fire. Fire Photo Girl | X

San Bernardino County Fire said at least 24 houses were in the inferno's path. Shandin Hills residents tried to save their homes by dousing the fire with a garden hose.

The SBCFD did not report any injuries as of 3:30 p.m.

Evacuation orders



Authorities issued evacuation orders for the area of Ridge Line Drive. It applies to everyone living in the following areas:

The south side of and south of Ridge Line Drive

The north side and north of Edgehill Road, west to and including Beverly Drive; east to Circle Road.

SBCFD posted a map of the evacuation orders on X.

The department highlighted the areas under the evacuation orders in yellow. SBCFD

The evacuation center is at Marshall Elementary at 3288 North G. Street.

Weather conditions

San Bernardino County Fire stated that when crews arrived in the area, the temperature hovered close to 110 degrees, fluctuating between 107 and 109 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for most of the Inland Empire, including San Bernardino. The agency forecasted temperatures between 100 and 110 on Monday. The warning will last until at least 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The agency reminds everyone to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses. Older adults, young children, pregnant people, outdoor workers, athletes and those with chronic medical conditions are more prone to these illnesses.

The NWS recommended everyone stay in an air-conditioned room.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include high body temperature, vomiting, dizziness, confusion and hot, red, dry or damp skin. Officials implore residents to call 911 if these symptoms appear. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.