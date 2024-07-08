Granada Hills preschool workers accused of abusing children, duct-taping student

The Granada Hills Montessori Preschool fired one of its teachers for allegedly duct-taping a student and physically abusing others.

"They witnessed one of their classmates being duct-taped for speaking too much," parent Melissa Gutierrez said. "Then also duct-taped to his cot to not get up for nap time."

Gutierrez and Cleve Mcwright said their 5-year-old twins told them on Sunday night that their teacher punished them if they did not remember their numbers or zip up their jackets. Mcwright said the teacher slapped and pulled his children's hair.

"We don't trust a soul near our children anymore," Gutierrez said. "It's heartbreaking."

"Every time I will mention daycare, you can see he's scared," parent Valentina said.

Valentina said she had to remove her 4-year-old son from the school two months ago for behavioral issues but now believes he was acting out in self-defense.

"One day, the teacher pulled his ear, and it was actually a little bit blue," she added. "They tied them up."

These parents and others said they had no idea what was happening until Sunday, when the administration sent them a letter. In it, the school said it terminated a teacher in classroom A and two other co-teachers after learning about the allegations on July 3.

"We do not condone any form of abusive behavior and took immediate action upon learning of the allegations against her," the administration wrote.

"Infuriating that people are taking it upon themselves to punish our children," Gutierrez said.

The center's director did not immediately respond to several requests for comment.

The Department of Social Services said it is investigating these claims. Their records show one complaint investigation for an injured child last November. However, they found it to be unsubstantiated.

"As a parent, it was very, very difficult to realize your kid is a victim of abuse," Valentina said.

The parents said they were planning to take legal action.