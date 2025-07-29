Watch CBS News
At least 2 people transported after shooting near daycare in Granada Hills

By
Chelsea Hylton
At least people were transported to the hospital after a shooting near the Kids Dream Learning Center in Granada Hills on Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they transported at least two people to the hospital, but their ages and conditions remain unknown.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded near a daycare on the 17300 block of W. Firma Ct.  Authorities said when they arrived, the alleged shooter had already fled the scene in a grey Tesla.

The person was later taken into custody near Sherman Way and Balboa Boulevard, according to the LAPD.

The situation that led up to the shooting is not immediately known. There is still an active scene near the daycare.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

