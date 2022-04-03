Grammys 2022: Complete list of nominees and winners

After a three-month delay caused by the Omicron surge, the 64th Grammy Awards returned Sunday night. The show moved from its usual home in Los Angeles to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Trevor Noah, who hosted the ceremony in 2021, came back to host once again this year.

Jon Batiste came into the night with 11 nominations, the most of any artist this year, winning four Grammy Awards before the televised portion of the ceremony even began and taking home the coveted Album of the Year award. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. all scored eight nominations of their own, with H.E.R. winning the Best Traditional R&B Performance award earlier in the evening.

Olivia Rodrigo earned awards for Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance and Silk Sonic took home all four awards they were nominated for.

The full list of nominees and winners is below:

Record of the Year

"Leave the Door Open" - Silk Sonic — Winner

"I Still Have Faith In You" - ABBA

"Freedom" - Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out of You" - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Peaches - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X

"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo

Album of the Year

"We Are" - Jon Batiste — Winner

"Love For Sale" -Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Justice" - Justin Bieber

"Planet Her"- Doja Cat

"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish

"Montero" - Lil Nas X

"Back of my Mind" - H.E.R.

"sour" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Evermore" - Taylor Swift

"Donda" - Kanye

Jon Batiste accepts the Album Of The Year award for "We Are" onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Johnny Nunez

Song of the Year

"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic — Winner

"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran

"A Beautiful Noise" - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Fight For You" - H.E.R.

"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X



"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile

Silk Sonic perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur

Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo – Winner

Arooj Aftab

Jimmy Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Saweetie



Olivia Rodrigo accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur

Best Pop Solo Performance

"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo — Winner

"Anyone" - Justin Bieber

"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile

"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish

"Positions" - Ariana Grande

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA — Winner

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Lonely" - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

"Butter" - BTS

"Higher Power" - Coldplay

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

"Love For Sale" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga — Winner

"Til We Meet Again (Live)" - Norah Jones

"A Tori Kelly Christmas" - Tori Kelly

"Ledisi Sings Nina" - Ledisi

"That's Life" - Willie Nelson

"A Holly Dolly Christmas" -Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Sour" – Olivia Rodrigo — Winner

"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" – Justin Bieber

"Planet Her (Deluxe)" – Doja Cat

"Happier Than Ever" – Billie Eilish

"Positions" – Ariana Grande

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Alive" - Rüfüs Du Sol, Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer — Winner

"Hero" - Afrojack & David Guetta, Kuk Harrell & Stargate, producers; Elio Debets, mixer

"Loom" - Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo, Simon Green, producers; Ólafur Arnalds, mixer

"Before" - James Blake, Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer

"Heartbreak" - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, producers; Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, mixers

"You Can Do It" - Caribou Dan Snaith, producer; David Wrench, mixer

"The Business" - Tiësto, Hightower, Julia Karlsson & Tiësto, producers; Tiësto, mixer



Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

"Subconsciously" - Black Coffee — Winner

"Fallen Embers" - ILLENIUM

"Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)" - Major Lazer

"Shockwave" - Marshmello

"Free Love" - Sylvan Esso

"Judgement" - Ten City

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

"Tree Falls" - Taylor Eigsti — Winner

"Double Dealin'" - Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

"The Garden" - Rachel Eckroth

"At Blue Note Tokyo" - Steve Gadd Band



"Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2" - Mark Lettieri

Best Rock Performance

"Making A Fire" - Foo Fighters — Winner

"Shot In The Dark" - AC/DC

"Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)" - Black Pumas

"Nothing Compares 2 U" - Chris Cornell

"Ohms" - Deftones

Best Rock Song

"Waiting On A War" Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters) — Winner

"All My Favorite Songs" - Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

"The Bandit" - Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

"Distance" - Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

"Find My Way" - Paul McCartney

Best Metal Performance

"The Alien" - Dream Theater — Winner

"Genesis" - Deftones

"Amazonia" - Gojira



"Pushing The Tides" - Mastodon

"The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)" - Rob Zombie

Best Rock Album

"Medicine At Midnight" - Foo Fighters — Winner

"Power Up" - AC/DC

"Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A" - Black Pumas

"No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1" - Chris Cornell

"McCartney III" - Paul McCartney



Best Alternative Music Album

"Daddy's Home" - St. Vincent — Winner

"Shore" - Fleet Foxes

"If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" - Halsey

"Jubilee" - Japanese Breakfast

"Collapsed In Sunbeams" - Arlo Parks

Best R&B Performance

"Pick Up Your Feelings" - Jazmine Sullivan — Winner (tie)



"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic — Winner (tie)

"Lost You" - Snoh Aalegra

"Peaches" - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Damage" - H.E.R.

Best R&B Song

"Leave The Door Open" - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) — Winner

"Damage" - Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick and Tiara Thomas

"Good Days" - Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

"Heartbreak Anniversary" - Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas and Varren Wade

"Pick Up Your Feelings" - Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Michael Holmes and Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Album

"Heaux Tales" - Jazmine Sullivan — Winner

"Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies" - Snoh Aalegra

"We Are" - Jon Batiste

"Gold-Diggers Sound" - Leon Bridges

"Back Of My Mind" - H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan accepts the Best R&B Album award for "Heaux Tales" onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur

Best Rap Performance

"Family Ties" - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar — Winner

"Up" - Cardi B

"M Y . L I F E" - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

"Way 2 Sexy" - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

"Thot S***" - Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Song

"Jail" - Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z) — Winner

"Bath Salts" - Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)



"Best Friend" - Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

"Family Ties" - Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

"m y . l i f e" - Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)



Best Rap Album

"Call Me If You Get Lost" - Tyler, The Creator — Winner

"The Off-Season" - J. Cole



"Certified Lover Boy" - Drake

"King's Disease II" - Nas

"Donda" - Kanye West



Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Hurricane" – Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby) – Winner

"Pride Is the Devil" – J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

"Need to Know" – Doja Cat

"Industry Baby" – Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

"WusYaName" – Tyler, the Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla Sign

Best Country Album

"Starting Over" – Chris Stapleton – Winner

"Skeletons" – Brothers Osborne

"Remember Her Name" – Mickey Guyton

"The Marfa Tapes" – Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

"The Ballad of Dood and Juanita" – Sturgill Simpson

Best Country Solo Performance

"You Should Probably Leave" - Chris Stapleton – Winner

"Forever After All" - Luke Combs

"Remember Her Name" - Mickey Guyton

"All I Do Is Drive" - Jason Isbell

"camera roll" - Kacey Musgraves

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Younger Me" - Brothers Osborne — Winner

"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Glad You Exist" - Dan + Shay



"Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

"Cold" - Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) — Winner

"Better Than We Found It" - Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"camera roll" - Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

"Country Again" - Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)



"Fancy Like" - Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

"Remember Her Name" - Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling

Best Progressive R&B Album



"Table For Two" - Lucky Daye — Winner

"New Light" - Eric Bellinger

"Something To Say" - Cory Henry

"Mood Valiant" - Hiatus Kaiyote

"Dinner Party: Dessert" - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington



"Studying Abroad: Extended Stay" - Masego

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Fight For You" - H.E.R. – Winner

"I Need You" - Jon Batiste

"Bring It On Home To Me" - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

"Born Again" - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

"How Much Can A Heart Take" - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba



Best New Age Album

"Divine Tides" - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Winner

"Brothers" - Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

"Pangaea" - Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone



"Night + Day" - Opium Moon

"Pieces Of Forever" - Laura Sullivan

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

"Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)" – Chick Corea – Winner

"Sackodougou" – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

"Kick Those Feet" – Kenny Barron

"Bigger Than Us" – Jon Batiste

"Absence" – Terence Blanchard

Best Jazz Vocal Album

"Songwrights Apothecary Lab" – Esperanza Spalding – Winner

"Generations" – The Baylor Project

"SuperBlue" – Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter

"Time Traveler" – Nnenna Freelon

"Flor" – Gretchen Parlato

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

"Skyline" – Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Winner

"Jazz Selections: Music from and Inspired by Soul" – Jon Batiste

"Absence" – Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet

"Akoustic Band Live" – Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl



"Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)" – Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

"For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver" – Christian McBride Big Band – Winner

"Live at Birdland!" – The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart

"Dear Love" – Jazzmeia Horn and her Noble Force

"Swirling" – Sun Ra Arkestra



"Jackets XL" – Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

"Mirror Mirror" – Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Winner

"The South Bronx Story" – Carlos Henriquez

"Virtual Birdland" – Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

"Transparency" – Dafnis Prieto Sextet

"El Arte del Bolero" – Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Never Lost" – CeCe Winans – Winner

"Voice of God" – Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore

"Joyful" – Dante Bowe

"Help" – Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

"Wait on You" – Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music



Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"Believe for It" – CeCe Winans – Winner

"We Win" – Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby

"Hold Us Together" (Hope Mix) – H.E.R. and Tauren Wells

"Man of Your Word" – Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven

"Jireh" – Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine



Best Gospel Album

"Believe for It" – CeCe Winans – Winner

"Changing Your Story" – Jekalyn Carr

"Royalty: Live at the Ryman" – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

"Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition" – Maverick City Music

"Jonny X Mali: Live in LA" – Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

"Old Church Basement "– Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Winner

"No Stranger" – Natalie Grant

"Feels Like Home Vol. 2" – Israel and New Breed

"The Blessing (Live)" – Kari Jobe

"Citizen of Heaven (Live)" – Tauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album

"My Savior" – Carrie Underwood – Winner

"Alone with My Faith" – Harry Connick Jr.

"That's Gospel, Brother" – Gaither Vocal Band

"Keeping On" – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

"Songs for the Times" – The Isaacs

Best Latin Pop Album

"Mendó" – Alex Cuba – Winner

"Vértigo" – Pablo Alborán

"Mis Amores" – Paula Arenas

"Hecho a la Antigua" – Ricardo Arjona

"Mis Manos" – Camilo

"Revelación" – Selena Gomez



Best Música Urbana Album

"El Último Tour Del Mundo" – Bad Bunny – Winner

"Afrodisíaco" – Rauw Alejandro

"Jose" – J Balvin



"KG0516" – Karol G

"Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)" – Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

"Origen" – Juanes – Winner

"Deja" – Bomba Estéreo

"Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)" – Diamante Eléctrico

"Calambre" – Nathy Peluso



"El Madrileño" – C. Tangana

"Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia" – Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

"A Mis 80's" – Vicente Fernández – Winner

"Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2" – Aida Cuevas

"Seis" – Mon Laferte



"Un Canto por México, Vol. 2" – Natalia Lafourcade

"Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)" – Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

"Salswing!" – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Winner

"En Cuarentena" – El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

"Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso" – Aymée Nuviola

"Colegas" – Gilberto Santa Rosa

"Live in Peru" – Tony Succar

Best American Roots Performance

"Cry" – Jon Batiste – Winner

"Love and Regret" – Billy Strings

"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free" – The Blind Boys Of Alabama and Béla Fleck

"Same Devil" – Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

"Nightflyer" – Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

"Cry" – Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan – Winner

"Avalon" – Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson and Francesco Turrisi

"Bored" – Linda Chorney

"Call Me a Fool" – Valerie June

"Diamond Studded Shoes" – Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola



"Nightflyer" – Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell

Best Americana Album

"Native Sons" – Los Lobos – Winner

"Downhill from Everywhere" – Jackson Browne

"Leftover Feelings" – John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

"Outside Child" – Allison Russell



"Stand for Myself" – Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

"My Bluegrass Heart" – Béla Fleck – Winner

"Renewal" – Billy Strings

"A Tribute to Bill Monroe" – The Infamous Stringdusters



"Cuttin' Grass, Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions" – Sturgill Simpson

"Music Is What I See" – Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

"I Be Trying" – Cedric Burnside – Winner

"100 Years of Blues" – Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

"Traveler's Blues" – Blues Traveler

"Be Ready When I Call You" – Guy Davis



"Take Me Back" – Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

"662" – Christone "Kingfish" Ingram – Winner

"Delta Kream" – The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown

"Royal Tea" – Joe Bonamassa

"Uncivil War" – Shemekia Copeland

"Fire It Up" – Steve Cropper

Best Folk Album

"They're Calling Me Home" – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – Winner

"One Night Lonely (Live)" – Mary Chapin Carpenter

"Long Violent History" – Tyler Childers

"Wednesday (Extended Edition)" – Madison Cunningham

"Blue Heron Suite" – Sarah Jarosz



Best Regional Roots Music Album

"Kau Ka Pe'a" – Kalani Pe'a – Winner

"Live in New Orleans!" – Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

"Bloodstains & Teardrops" – Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

"My People" – Cha Wa

"Corey Ledet Zydeco" – Corey Ledet Zydeco

Best Reggae Album

"Beauty in the Silence" − SOJA − Winner

"Pamoja" − Etana

"Positive Vibration" − Gramps Morgan

"Live N Livin" − Sean Paul

"Royal" − Jesse Royal

"10" − Spice



Best Global Music Album

"Mother Nature" − Angélique Kidjo − Winner

"Voice of Bunbon (Vol. 1)" − Rocky Dawuni

"East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert" − Daniel Ho & Friends

"Legacy +" − Femi Kuti and Made Kuti



"Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition)" − Wizkid

Best Global Music Performance

"Mohabbat" − Arooj Aftab − Winner

"Do Yourself" − Angélique Kidjo and Burna Boy

"Pà Pá Pà" − Femi Kuti

"Blewu" − Yo-Yo Ma and Angélique Kidjo

"Essence" − Wizkid featuring Tems

Best Children's Album

"A Colorful World" − Falu − Winner

"Actívate" − 123 Andrés

"All One Tribe" − 1 Tribe Collective

"Black to the Future" − Pierce Freelon

"Crayon Kids" − Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band



Best Spoken Word Album

"Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis" − Don Cheadle − Winner

"Aftermath" − LeVar Burton

"Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago" − J. Ivy



"8:46" − Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman

"A Promised Land" − Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album

"Sincerely" – Louis C.K

"The Comedy Vaccine" – Lavell Crawford

"Evolution" – Chelsea Handler

"Thanks for Risking Your Life" – Lewis Black



"The Greatest Average American" – Nate Bargatze

"Zero F***s Given" – Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theater Album

"The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" – Emily Bear – Winner

"Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella" – Carrie Hope Fletcher, Ivano Turco, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt and Helen George

"Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers" – Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman and Steven Sater

"Girl from the North Country" – Simon Hale, Conor McPherson, and Dean Sharenow

"Les Misérables: The Staged Concert" – Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Matt Lucas

"Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots" – Daniel C. Levine, Michael J. Moritz Jr., Bryan Perri and Stephen Schwartz

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday" – Andra Day – Winner

"Cruella" – Various artists

"Dear Evan Hansen" – Various artists

"In the Heights" – Various artists

"One Night in Miami..." – Leslie Odom, Jr. and various artists

"Respect" – Jennifer Hudson

"Schmigadoon! Episode 1" – Various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

"Soul" – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers – Winner (tie)

"The Queen's Gambit" – Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer – Winner (tie)

"Bridgerton" – Kris Bowers, composer

"Dune" – Hans Zimmer, composer

"The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13–16)" – Ludwig Göransson, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"All Eyes on Me" (from Bo Burnham: Inside) – Winner

"Agatha All Along" (from WandaVision)

"All I Know So Far" (from Pink: All I Know So Far)



"Fight For You" (from Judas and the Black Messiah)

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" (from Respect)

"Speak Now" (from One Night in Miami...)

Best Instrumental Composition

"Eberhard" – Lyle Mays – Winner

"Beautiful Is Black" – Brandee Younger

"Cat and Mouse" – Tom Nazziola

"Concerto for Orchestra: Finale" – Vince Mendoza

"Dreaming in Lions: Dreaming in Lions" – Arturo O'Farrill

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"Meta Knight's Revenge" – Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman – Winner

"Chopsticks" – Bill O'Connell

"For the Love of a Princess" – Robin Smith

"Infinite Love" – Emile Mosseri

"The Struggle Within" – Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez



Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version)" – Vince Mendoza – Winner

"The Bottom Line" – Ólafur Arnalds

"A Change is Gonna Come" – Tehillah Alphonso

"The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)" – Jacob Collier

"Eleanor Rigby" – Cody Fry

Best Recording Package

"Pakelang" – Winner

"American Jackpot / American Girls"

"Carnage"

"Serpentine Prison"



"Zeta"

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

"All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition" – Winner

"Color Theory"

"The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)"

"77-81"

"Swimming in Circles"

Best Album Notes

"The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966" – Winner

"Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas"

"Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology"



"Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895"

"The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland"

Best Historical Album

"Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)" – Joni Mitchell – Winner

"Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings" – Marian Anderson

"Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895" – Various Artists

"Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World's Music" – Various Artists

"Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)" – Prince



Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Winner

Cinema – The Marías

Dawn – Yebba

Hey What – Low

Notes with Attachments – Pino Palladino and Blake Mills

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff – Winner

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

"Passenger" (Mike Shinoda remix) – Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones) – Winner

"Back to Life" (Booker T Kings of Soul satta dub) – Booker T., remixer (Soul II Soul)

"Born for Greatness" (Cymek remix) – Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach)

"Constant Craving" (Fashionably Late remix) – Tracy Young, remixer (k.d. lang)

"Inside Out" (3scape Drm remix) – 3scape Drm, remixer (Zedd and Griff)

"Met Him Last Night" (Dave Audé remix) – Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato featuring Ariana Grande)

"Talks" (Mura Masa Remix) – Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)



Best Immersive Audio Album

"Alicia" – Alicia Keys – Winner

"Clique" – Patricia Barber

"Fine Line" – Harry Styles

"The Future Bites" – Steven Wilson

"Stille Grender" – Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor

Best Engineered Album, Classical

"Chanticleer Sings Christmas" – Winner

"Archetypes"

"Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears"

"Beethoven: Symphony No. 9"

"Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand'"



Producer of the Year, Classical

Judith Sherman – Winner

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Best Orchestral Performance

"Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3" – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra) – Winner

"Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre" – Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

"Beethoven: Symphony No. 9" – Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

"Muhly: Throughline" – Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

"Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy" – Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)



Best Opera Recording

"Glass: Akhnaten" – Karen Kamensek – Winner

"Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle" – Susanna Mälkki

"Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen" – Simon Rattle



"Little: Soldier Songs" – Corrado Rovaris

"Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites" – Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Best Choral Performance

"Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'" – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor – Winner

"It's a Long Way" – Matthew Guard, conductor

"Rising w/The Crossing" – Donald Nally, conductor



"Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons" – Kaspars Putniņš, conductor

"Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom" – Benedict Sheehan, conductor

"The Singing Guitar" – Craig Hella Johnson, conductor

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

"Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears" – Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax – Winner

"Adams, John Luther: Lines Made by Walking" – JACK Quartet

"Akiho: Seven Pillars" – Sandbox Percussion

"Archetypes" – Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion

"Bruits" – Imani Winds



Best Classical Instrumental Solo

"Alone Together" – Jennifer Koh – Winner

"An American Mosaic" – Simone Dinnerstein

"Bach: Sonatas & Partitas" – Augustin Hadelich

"Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos" – Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

"Mak Bach" – Mak Grgić

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

"Mythologies" – Sangeeta Kaur and Hila Plitmann – Winner

"Confessions" – Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist

"Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers" – Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist

"Schubert: Winterreise" – Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist



"Unexpected Shadows" – Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

Best Classical Compendium

"Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change" – Winner

"American Originals - A New World, A New Canon"

"Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs and Three Pieces for Orchestra"

"Cerrone: The Arching Path"

"Plays"

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

"Shaw: Narrow Sea" – Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish and Sō Percussion) – Winner

"Akiho: Seven Pillars" – Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)

"Andriessen: The Only One" – Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer and Los Angeles Philharmonic)

"Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes" – Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin and David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion)

"Batiste: Movement 11'" – Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

Best Music Video

"Freedom" – Jon Batiste – Winner

"Shot in the Dark" – AC/DC

"I Get a Kick Out of You" – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga



"Peaches" – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

"Happier Than Ever" – Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" – Lil Nas X

"Good 4 U" – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Film