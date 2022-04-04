Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist

It's looking a little less brutal out there for everyone's favorite Disney star. Olivia Rodrigo took home the iconic Grammy for Best New Artist.

Rodrigo, whose debut album "Sour" premiered at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, made her Grammy Awards debut on Sunday night, after being nominated for seven awards, including the coveted record of the year award. She beat out several highly favored artists for the award, including FINNEAS, Glass Animals and Japanese Breakfast.

The singer also took the stage in an inspired performance of her hit song "driver's license." Accepting her award, Rodrigo thanked her collaborators, fans and family for her win, calling the award her "biggest dream come true."

Olivia Rodrigo and V of BTS pose during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rodrigo has credited her album's success to the vulnerability and universal emotions she expressed in her lyrics, which were made popular by the social media app TikTok and Rodrigo's relationship with fellow Disney star Joshua Bassett.

"I've always been obsessed with heartbreak songs," Rodrigo told CBS Sunday Morning's Tracy Smith in 2021. "I wrote heartbreak songs before I had ever had a boyfriend, honestly. And I've just always been obsessed with that feeling. I think there's nothing sort of more painful as, like, a human being than that feeling of loss."

"After you write a song, there's, like, no greater euphoria than that," she added. "So I'm like, 'Oh, I accomplished something. And I did really good. And I did my best. And I took these, like, messy feelings and hopefully made something beautiful out of it."