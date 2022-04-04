Silk Sonic wins "clean sweep" at Grammys, including Record of the Year

R&B duo SilkSonic performed one of their smoothest moves to date on Sunday night, executing a "clean sweep" of Grammy Awards in all four categories that they were nominated.

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars took home the coveted statues for best R&B performance, best R&B song, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

The superduo also opened the awards show with a dazzling performance of their song "777." The two seemed to be in high spirits all night, dancing their way to the stage to accept their awards.

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Kevin Mazur

"We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point, but in the industry we call that a clean sweep," .Paak said while accepting Record of the Year. "So all the other nominees, you all know we love y'all. We love y'all. Drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight. We getting drunk. I know a lot of y'all fans might be upset, so we're gonna get out of here before the Internet get to talking."

Co-writer Dernst Emile also thanked the Academy for the award and dedicated his Grammy to his mother, who he said died recently.

As solo artists, Mars and .Paak hold 11 and four Grammys respectively. The two are currently headlining a residency in Las Vegas.