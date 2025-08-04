Watch CBS News
Gold Fire in San Bernardino County erupts near Big Bear

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
A vegetation fire in the San Bernardino County area of Holcomb Valley near Big Bear erupted Monday morning.

The San Bernardino National Forest, with the assistance of the San Bernardino County Fire Department, responded to the fire dubbed the Gold Fire shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Forest Service 3N10.

Crews quickly began working to battle the flames and a full aircraft response was called, as well as additional resources. On-scene units are working to get hoselay tied. 

According to the San Bernardino National Forest, the fire is currently 30 acres, and no structures are being threatened.  

