Gloomy weather to continue with heavier rain anticipated late Sunday into Monday

A chance of showers is expected Sunday, but the rain is anticipated to pick up into the overnight hours into Monday with highs expected to be in the lower-to-mid-50s.

"For today, look for mostly clouds and some light showers will be the story today. Just know that you could encounter some wet weather as we head through this afternoon," said KCAL News Meteorologist Alex Biston.

Biston said the heavier rain will arrive in the overnight hours Monday, with downpour expected from Santa Clarita to Simi Valley. The rain will then spread into Orange County and the Inland Empire around 4:45 a.m. to 5 a.m.

"Over the past 24 hours, generally, we've seen anywhere from a quarter-of-an-inch of rain to a half-of-an-inch of rain, but we are tracking heavier rain coming through late tonight and into tomorrow," Biston added.

Biston said heavy rain will move through between the hours of 7 a.m. through 10 a.m. on Monday, with scattered showers by afternoon.

A chance for thunderstorms is also possible with a wind advisory in effect early Monday. Biston said rainfall totals through Sunday into Monday will exceed another half-inch-to-inch-and-a-half-of-rain.

On Tuesday, mostly cloudy conditions are expected in the morning, with highs in the mid 60s. A warm-up is forecast by next Friday.