Glendora preschool teacher arrested for having inappropriate relationship with teenage boy

A Glendora woman has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager.

Sherry Bernal. West Covina Police Department

Sherry Bernal, 33, was arrested on Thursday after detectives from the Department of Homeland Security Child Exploitation Investigative Group and the West Covina Police Department concluded an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship she was having with a 15-year-old boy.

Bernal, who is a resident and preschool teacher in Glendora, has been charged with possession of obscene material involving a minor in a sexual act, use of underage person for obscene material, harmful matter of a minor with sexual intent, contact with a minor with an intent for sex and arranging to meet a minor for sexual purposes, according to West Covina police.

Her bail was initially set at $180,000, but she was released on bond pending a future appearance in court.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact investigators at (626) 939-8500.