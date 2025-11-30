Watch CBS News
1 hospitalized after rollover crash involving Glendale police cruiser

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

One person was hospitalized following a two-car crash involving a police car in Glendale early Sunday. 

The crash happened a little before 1 a.m. near Brand Boulevard and the 134 Freeway, according to the Glendale Police Department. 

They say that the officer was following after a reckless driver with their lights and siren activated when another driver entered the same intersection and the two cars collided. 

Video from the scene shows the GPD patrol car on its side near a grey sedan. 

Police said that the officer involved in the crash was uninjured and that the other driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Their condition was not immediately noted. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

