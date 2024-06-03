Glendale officer charged with felony assault for kicking juvenile in 2021

A Glendale police officer was charged with felony assault on Monday for allegedly kicking a juvenile suspect during an incident at the Glendale Galleria in 2021, prosecutors say.

Gonzalo Zendejas, 39, faces one felony count of assault by a public officer for the incident that happened on June 5, 2011, when trying to detain a juvenile shoplifting suspect at the popular shopping center in the 100 block of W. Broadway.

The struggle happened when officers tried to detain the suspect inside of a store and that they "used force to subdue the male and arrested him," according to a statement from the Glendale Police Department after the case was first announced.

While the department conducted an internal investigation of the incident, Zendejas and three other involved officers were placed on administrative leave, the statement said. They also requested further assistance from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators to ensure a "thorough and transparent review of the incident, including any potential criminal actions."

Zendejas remains on leave as the investigation continues, but the other three officers have returned to full duty, GPD said.

"While police officers face an extraordinarily challenging and demanding job while working to protect our communities, this responsibility does not excuse actions that endanger others or undermine public trust," said LA County District Attorney George Gascón in a statement. "This incident is a serious violation of the duty to serve with integrity and respect."

If convicted, Zendejas faces up to three years in LA County jail, prosecutors said.