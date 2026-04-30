Glendale Hyperion Bridge in Los Angeles to undergo major 6 year improvement project

Designated as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument, the Glendale Hyperion Bridge is set to undergo major improvements over the next five to six years, making it more earthquake-resistant, improving traffic circulation, safer for walkers and bicyclists, and preserving its historical elements.

City leaders celebrated the $208 million project today, saying it's long-awaited and much needed. The Glendale Boulevard – Hyperion Avenue Viaduct Complex includes five bridges along the Glendale-Hyperion Corridor.

"We know this bridge is a priority for the community. It connects neighbors and it's a literal bridge between Silver Lake, Los Feliz and Atwater," Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez said. "(It) will make a difference for safety, liability, and quality of life for everyone who uses this corridor."

Key elements of the project include seismic retrofits, widening of the bridge for people walking, biking, and ADA access, connections to the LA RiverWay pedestrian and bike path, restoration and preservation of historic elements, stormwater capture and a realignment of I-5 northbound off-ramp.

Built in the 1920s and early 1930s, its historical elements will be restored, including the balustrade railing, the preservation of pylons, towers, and arches, and the refurbishment of the historic light poles of all of the five bridges, plus the Waverly Dr Bridge over Hyperion Ave.

"It will preserve an historic landmark, prioritize walking and bicycling, better connect people to LA, to the LA River, and create a place where you can stand safely under restored historic streetlights, and look out at beautiful Los Angeles," Hugo Martinez said.